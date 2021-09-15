Left Menu

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

U.S. bishops have agreed to draft a teaching document that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.Francis declined to give a yes or no answer, saying he didnt know the U.S. case well enough.

PTI | Aboardthepapalplane | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:05 IST
Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister to politicians who back abortion with "compassion and tenderness," not condemnation, and warned that they shouldn't let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion.

Francis was asked en route home from Slovakia about the debate in the U.S. church about whether President Joe Biden and other politicians should be denied Communion because of their stance on abortion. U.S. bishops have agreed to draft a "teaching document" that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

Francis declined to give a "yes" or "no" answer, saying he didn't know the U.S. case well enough. He repeated that abortion was "homicide," and that Catholic priests cannot give the Eucharist to someone who is not in communion with the church. He cited the case of a Jew, or someone who isn't baptized or who has fallen away from the church.

Most importantly, he said, was that priests and bishops must respond pastorally and not politically to any problem that comes before them. He said they must use "the style of God" to accompany the faithful with "closeness, compassion and tenderness." "And what should pastors do? Be pastors, and not go condemning, condemning," Francis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021