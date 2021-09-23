Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi pays courtesy call on Haryana CM Khattar

Newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's office in Haryana Civil Secretariat.

23-09-2021
Newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter's office in Haryana Civil Secretariat. Khattar presented a bouquet, shawl and model of Arjun Krishna Rath to Channi as a token of respect.

"Met chief minister, Haryana @mlkhattar. I hope Punjab and Haryana would work mutually with the spirit of friendship and cooperation," Channi tweeted. Earlier, on Wednesday, Channi along with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Saini on visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib.

Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister. On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

