Old foundations for India's ties with Nepal no longer sufficient: Book

The old foundations for India's relationship with Nepal are no longer sufficient and there is need to provide an overarching economic vision for the ties both bilaterally and at the sub-regional and regional levels, says former Indian ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae.

The diplomat draws from his experience in bilateral relations with Nepal and personal recollections from his days as ambassador to give a behind-the-scenes view of important contemporary moments in the India-Nepal relationship in his book.

''Kathmandu Dilemma: Resetting India-Nepal Ties'' examines India's perspective on developments in the context of the civilisational and economic underpinnings of the relationship, as well as the issues that continue to prevent it from exploiting its full potential.

Relations between asymmetric neighbours are never easy; both sides need to demonstrate sensitivity to the aspirations and interests of the other, the author argues.

''India must respect Nepal's desire for greater political space and an independent foreign policy, just as we strive for greater strategic autonomy as part of our own foreign policy goals. India should not view every Nepalese agreement with China as adversely impacting Indian security, especially when we ourselves have substantial cooperation with China,'' he writes in the book published by Penguin Random House India.

Nepal, on the other hand, he says, must ensure that nothing that it does affects India's security interests, particularly since the two countries share an open, friendly border.

According to Rae, any close, even intimate relationship such as the one between India and Nepal, is prone to misunderstandings and differences; there is a tendency for complacency to set into the relationship.

The relationship needs to be nurtured constantly through ever greater engagement at all levels, he suggests.

''The old foundations for our relationship with Nepal, though important, are no longer sufficient. We have to lay deeper foundations by providing an overarching economic vision for the relationship both bilaterally and at the sub-regional and regional levels,'' he says.

And with SAARC almost becoming non-functional, he suggests the focus should be on sub-regional cooperation, particularly among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal.

The first two decades of the new millennium have witnessed a dramatic socio-political transformation of Nepal. A violent Maoist insurgency ended peacefully, a new constitution abolished the monarchy and established a secular federal democratic republic.

Nevertheless, political stability and a peace dividend have both remained elusive. Nepal is also buffeted by changing geopolitics, including the US-China contestation for influence and the uneasy relationship between India and China.

As a close neighbour, India has been deeply associated with the seminal changes in Nepal, and the bilateral relationship has seen many twists and turns.

Rae also says that China is no longer viewed as a mere counterbalance to India.

''Nepal sees huge opportunities for economic benefit from its engagement with China. Like our other neighbours, it is attracted to the 'no strings' support. It enthusiastically participates in the BRI, despite being aware of the pitfalls of a debt trap and unmindful of Indian concerns. Indeed, for some, China is the only economic game in town,'' he writes.

The author is also of the opinion that there is a growing divergence between India and Nepal about mutual security.

''India sees China as a major threat, most visibly demonstrated by the ongoing crisis in Ladakh; Nepal sees China largely as an opportunity that must be seized. China is increasingly going to be the third factor in all of India's relationships with her neighbours,'' he says.

''Unless India resolves the border issue with China (and Pakistan), we will continue to be obstructed from fulfilling our own aspirations for leadership, from becoming a 'Vishwaguru','' he adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)