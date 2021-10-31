Left Menu

UK says it's up to France to cool fishing dispute

Earlier, a French official said French President Emmanuel Macron and Johnson had agreed to try to de-escalate the row. "It will be for the French to decide whether they want to step away from the threats they've made in recent days about breaching the Brexit agreement.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:35 IST
UK says it's up to France to cool fishing dispute
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Britain rejected French assertions on Sunday that their leaders had agreed to measures to de-escalate a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said, adding it was up to Paris to make the first move. Earlier, a French official said French President Emmanuel Macron and Johnson had agreed to try to de-escalate the row.

"It will be for the French to decide whether they want to step away from the threats they've made in recent days about breaching the Brexit agreement. That will be a matter for them," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "Of course we would welcome that if they want to de-escalate the threats that they have made."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021