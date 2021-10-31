UK says it's up to France to cool fishing dispute
Earlier, a French official said French President Emmanuel Macron and Johnson had agreed to try to de-escalate the row. "It will be for the French to decide whether they want to step away from the threats they've made in recent days about breaching the Brexit agreement.
Britain rejected French assertions on Sunday that their leaders had agreed to measures to de-escalate a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said, adding it was up to Paris to make the first move. Earlier, a French official said French President Emmanuel Macron and Johnson had agreed to try to de-escalate the row.
"It will be for the French to decide whether they want to step away from the threats they've made in recent days about breaching the Brexit agreement. That will be a matter for them," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "Of course we would welcome that if they want to de-escalate the threats that they have made."
