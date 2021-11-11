Left Menu

Mayawati seeks probe into custodial death of youth in Kasganj

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-11-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 10:55 IST
Mayawati seeks probe into custodial death of youth in Kasganj
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday sought a high level inquiry into the ''shameful'' death of a youth in police custody in Kasganj district, and slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its alleged failure to prevent custodial deaths.

A youth called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case died in custody on Tuesday, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.

However, the police claimed that Altaf, 22, had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up .Five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP president said, ''Death of another youth in police custody in Kasganj is very sad and shameful. The government should give strict punishment to the culprits by conducting a high level inquiry into the incident and also help the victim's family.'' ''It is a matter of great concern that the Uttar Pradesh government is proving to be a failure in preventing deaths in custody,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The opposition Samajwadi Party has also demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021