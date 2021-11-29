Left Menu

UPTET 2021 paper leak: Varun Gandhi demands action against education mafia

Following the reports of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination paper leak, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Monday demanded action against the education mafia and their political patrons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:14 IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Following the reports of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination paper leak, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Monday demanded action against the education mafia and their political patrons. "UPTET exam paper leak is like playing with the future of lakhs of youth. Action on small fish of this swamp will not work. Government should take strict action against the education mafia and their political patrons. Most of the educational institutions are owned by political influencers, when will action be taken against them?" tweeted the BJP MP in Hindi.

The UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 examination, informed Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order.

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi had said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF). "The paper leak of the UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

