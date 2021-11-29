Left Menu

DMK condemns suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, demands revocation

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condemned the suspension of 12 opposition members in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that the Centre revoke the move.The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs on the very first day of the winter session is highly condemnable.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:27 IST
DMK condemns suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, demands revocation
  • Country:
  • India

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condemned the suspension of 12 opposition members in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that the Centre revoke the move.

''The suspension of 12 Opposition MPs on the very first day of the winter session is highly condemnable. Such acts diminish the democratic spirit of the Parliament. I demand, on behalf of the DMK to revoke the suspension immediately,'' Stalin said on his twitter handle. Twelve opposition members in Rajya Sabha, including Congress MP Chhaya Verma were on Monday suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session. PTI VGN BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021