Left Menu

France ready to talk about migrants if Britain serious, minister says

"The French government is prepared to resume talks with British authorities if there is no longer double speak"," Darmanin said. The two countries - already at loggerheads over post-Brexit arrangements - have accused each other of not doing enough to manage migration after 27 people died on Wednesday trying to cross the Channel.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:15 IST
France ready to talk about migrants if Britain serious, minister says

France is prepared to talk to Britain about migration if it is ready for serious discussions, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday, as he urged the UK to "limit" its economic attractiveness to migrants.

Darmanin also told a news conference that Prime Minister Jean Castex will write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to detail French demands. "The French government is prepared to resume talks with British authorities if there is no longer double speak"," Darmanin said.

The two countries - already at loggerheads over post-Brexit arrangements - have accused each other of not doing enough to manage migration after 27 people died on Wednesday trying to cross the Channel. Amid a growing rift, France cancelled an invitation to British Interior Minister Priti Patel to attend a meeting on Sunday with European counterparts to discuss the situation.

Asked about Britain's proposal of joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches, Darmanin said: "Can you imagine French policemen on British beaches? We are not the subcontractors of the British government." "The main issue of the attractiveness of the UK is without doubt the main reason of the situation that we face," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021