Regional president Bertrand endorses Valerie Pecresse in conservative primaries for presidential election
Xavier Bertrand, the president of France's Hauts-de-France region who on Thursday lost a first round in the primaries of France's conservative Les Republicains party, said that he would now vote for Valerie Pecresse.
"I will call for an assembly behind her", Bertrand said in a Tweet.
