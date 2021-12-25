PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office. Modi tweeted, ''Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians.'' PTI KR SNE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vajpayee
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- non-Congress
- Narendra Modi
- Indians
- Jayanti
- India
- Gwalior
ALSO READ
10 Indians, 94 Afghans from Afghanistan evacuated under operation Devi Shakti: MEA
I am proud to represent world's largest democracy at Summit of Democracy: PM Narendra Modi at US-hosted meet.
Nadda receives Afghans, Indians coming from Kabul
Bopara draws inspiration from Mumbai Indians to help Kandy Warriors 'attain' momentum
PM Narendra Modi stabbed farmers in the back, not in the chest, because he is 'Hindutvadi': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally.