Amarinder meets with Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:45 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former Punjab chief minister and leader of the newly floated Punjab Lok Congress Amarinder Singh on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda here.

The BJP has announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Singh's party.

The meeting is underway at Shah's residence where all three are present.

Singh has been meeting various BJP leaders to chalk out a strategy for the Punjab elections.

Both parties are expected to take various offshoots of the Akali Dal on board and forge a bigger alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

