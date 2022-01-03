Gehlot doubts Meghalaya governor’s claim on HM using unsavoury words for PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday doubted the veracity of Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik’s purported claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “mad”.

Gehlot said if it’s indeed true, there must be some “understanding” between the PM and the Home Minister. “I don't think Amit Shah can use such language for the PM. Only two people are ruling the country today. There are just two faces – (those of) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. If he has spoken such words, it is a kind of understanding,” Gehlot told reporters here.

Gehlot made the remarks after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge shared on his Twitter handle a video of Malik purportedly telling a public function at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana that when he met Prime Minister Modi on farmers' issue, the latter was ''arrogant'' and “had a fight with him within five minutes”.

Malik is purportedly heard saying in the video clip that when he met later Shah, the latter told him that ''people have clouded his (Modi's) vision''.

Amid the yet another Omicron-led spurt in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan chief minister also made a strong pitch for booster doses for all the people who need it, besides extending the vaccination coverage for children below 15 years of age.

Stating that the country and the world is facing an existential crisis due to the Omicron-led Coviod wave, he said he will soon mount pressure on the Centre for expanding the ambit of booster doses and children.

Gehlot made the remarks in a separate function to launch the vaccination drive for children between 15 and 18 years of age.

Gehlot also accused the BJP of trying to finish the opposition in the country and asked if the Supreme Court should not prioritise the hearing of cases of Pegasus and electoral bonds that, he alleged, are being misused by the government for weakening the opposition.

“Shouldn’t the supreme court decide priorities in issues like Pegasus and electoral bonds? Almost 98 per cent of funding is going to the BJP and the rest two per cent to all other political parties in the country. Political parties are getting ruined,” he said.

He added that the BJP government is misusing enforcement agencies to threaten opposition into submission. Gehlot asked how will the country run in absence of the opposition.

“Even some BJP people are saying that the opposition in the country should stay strong,” he said.

Gehlot also accused the Centre of weakening the states financially and urged it to work for financially empowering them by changing its policy amid their reduced revenue collection due to the Covid pandemic.

With AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s frequently visiting Rajasthan apparently for exploring political opportunities and making an electoral foothold in the state, Gehlot accused the Hyderabad MP of being a “BJP’s partner”.

“People have understood him. He is the partner of BJP,” he said, at a programme at the Pink City Press Club in Jaipur and added that whatever he speaks, he does it to strengthen the BJP.

Gehlot also urged people to appreciate the difference between Hindus and Hindutva-wadis as observed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Those who are talking about Hindu Rashtra are just misleading people. They have been successful in coming to power but people will have to make a decision who is with the truth,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)