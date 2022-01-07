Left Menu

NATO to talk to Russia but not to drop "key principles", Latvia says after meeting

NATO is ready to discuss security in Europe next week with Russia but will not give in on principles and values, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Friday after a video meeting with his allied counterparts. "Good meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

NATO is ready to discuss security in Europe next week with Russia but will not give in on principles and values, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Friday after a video meeting with his allied counterparts.

"Good meeting of NATO foreign ministers. Unity of allies, efficient, collective defence and support to our partners are main elements to tackle aggressive behaviour of Russia," he said on Twitter. "We are ready to engage in dialogue with Russia but not at the expense of our values or key principles."

