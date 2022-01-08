Left Menu

Vaccine-sceptic French lawmaker dies after contracting COVID-19 -parliament head

French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-sceptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the president of the parliament said on Friday. Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three lawmakers affiliated to far-right splinter party "Debout la France" (Stand up, France).

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 02:46 IST
Vaccine-sceptic French lawmaker dies after contracting COVID-19 -parliament head
  • Country:
  • France

French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-sceptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the president of the parliament said on Friday. It was unclear whether Evrard, who was 76, had refused to be vaccinated himself. He had expressed support on social media for protesters against COVID-19 curbs and health measures.

"To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts," President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter. Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three lawmakers affiliated to far-right splinter party "Debout la France" (Stand up, France). Its founder Nicolas Dupont-Aignan is one of France's most prominent anti-vaccination activists.

In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding that a committee of inquiry be set up to look into potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022