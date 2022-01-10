Left Menu

Venezuela ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Barinas governor vote

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 07:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 07:35 IST
Venezuela ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Barinas governor vote

Venezuela's ruling party candidate for the governorship of Barinas, Jorge Arreaza, conceded defeat in the re-run of November's vote in a message on Twitter late on Sunday, marking the end of 22 years of Socialist party rule in the state.

"The information we have received ... indicates that while we increased our vote, we did not meet our objective," Arreaza said via Twitter, thanking the people of Barinas, which was the birthplace of deceased former President Hugo Chavez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022