Venezuela ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Barinas governor vote
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 07:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 07:35 IST
Venezuela's ruling party candidate for the governorship of Barinas, Jorge Arreaza, conceded defeat in the re-run of November's vote in a message on Twitter late on Sunday, marking the end of 22 years of Socialist party rule in the state.
"The information we have received ... indicates that while we increased our vote, we did not meet our objective," Arreaza said via Twitter, thanking the people of Barinas, which was the birthplace of deceased former President Hugo Chavez.
