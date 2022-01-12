QUOTES-UK PM Johnson apologises for lockdown gathering
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to parliament on Wednesday about revelations that a "bring your own booze" gathering was held at his official residence during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Below are excerpts from Johnson's comments to the House of Commons:
"Mr. Speaker, I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want, or to do the things they love." (Compiled by William Schomberg Editing by Alistair Smout)
