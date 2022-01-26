Uttarakhand polls: Disgruntled BJP leader joins Cong

Former BJP MLA from Narendra Nagar Om Gopal Rawat on Wednesday joined the Congress along with his supporters here in the presence of state party president Ganesh Godiyal and other leaders. Welcoming him into the party fold, Godiyal said his entry will strengthen the Congress. Om Gopal Rawat was disappointed over denial of ticket to him by the BJP from the Narendra Nagar seat from where sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal has been fielded for the Assembly polls. PTI ALM RDK RDK

