Top priority to poor, marginalised, says President; lauds COVID response

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society and highlighted the COVID response, record procurement of farm produce and improvement in internal security as ''collective achievements'' of the billion-plus citizens of the country.

In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, the president spoke of various government initiatives, especially those related to election-going states such as the inauguration of a memorial to warriors of Goa's liberation, steps taken to empower farmers and the return of two swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib from strife-torn Afghanistan to India.

Kovind said his government considered the ideals of society based on liberty, equality and fraternity, as enunciated by Babasaheb Ambedkar, as its motto.

''Therefore, in the policies of the government, the top priority is being given to villages, the poor, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and backward communities,'' he said.

Kovind said his government believed that remembering the past and learning from it was equally important to secure the future of the country.

''Observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas' on 26th December in the memory of the sacrifice of Sahibzadas and 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' on 14th August is a reflection of this thinking,'' he said.

The president said the government was celebrating the sacred occasions of the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the 150th birth anniversary of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with grandeur.

He also listed out steps to usher in self-reliance in the defence sector, noting that 87 percent of approvals for modernisation of defence sector in 2020-21 were for the 'Make in India' category.

''Our Armed Forces have also issued a list of 209 military equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically,'' Kovind said.

The President's Address to Parliament lists out the achievements of the government and is seen as a roadmap for the future.

The opposition Congress slammed the government for making no mention of China and restoring statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in the President's address.

''President’s Address: Not a word on CHINA/PAK/Two Front situation. No regret on massacre of Civilians in Nagaland. No announcement on restoring statehood of J&K. Taliban take over of Afghanistan its terror implications on India obfuscated. No apology for Deaths in second COVID wave,'' Congress leader Manish Tewari said.

Just before the start of the President's address, members of the DMK and Congress raised slogans over the ''delay'' by the Tamil Nadu Governor in giving the nod to exempt the state from the ambit of NEET.

The president lauded health workers, scientists and entrepreneurs for working in tandem and noted that more than 150 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in less than one year.

''Today, more than 90 percent adult citizens of the country have received the first dose of the vaccine, whereas more than 70 percent have been administered both the doses,'' he said, adding that jabs were now also being given those in 15-18 years category and precautionary doses have also been started for front-line workers and senior citizens.

Kovind also gave ''maximum credit'' to the small farmers of the country for consistent success in ensuring record farm production despite the pandemic and strengthening the agriculture sector.

''Interests of the small farmers, who constitute 80 percent of the farmer-community, have always been central to our government,'' he said noting that more than 11 crore farmer families have received Rs 1.80 lakh crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The president noted that the government ensured none of its citizens remained hungry during the pandemic and distributed free-rations to each poor household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

''This is the world’s largest food distribution program with an outlay of Rs 2.60 lakh crore reaching out to 80 crore beneficiaries for 19 months,'' he said.

He also spoke of the PM Gatishakti National Masterplan that seeks to integrate different ministries to accelerated infrastructure development in the country.

He said in the future, the railways, highways and airways in India will no longer be separate and isolated infrastructures but will be an integrated resource to the country.

''These achievements are not of one institution or establishment; these are the collective achievements of more than a billion citizens of our country,'' the president said.

He made an appeal to work hard for building a grand, modern and developed India by 2047, the centenary year of Independence.

''We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey,'' Kovind said.

The president also appreciated the Members of Parliament for discharging their responsibilities during the pandemic and their presence in the two Houses after taking all precautions.

''You are the drivers of hopes and aspirations of crores of our people. It is with the same spirit that we have to keep working in the future,'' the president said.

