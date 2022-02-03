Left Menu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav waved at each other from their vehicles when their roadshows crossed paths here on Thursday.Gandhi was travelling in an open vehicle while Yadav was in a bus repurposed for campaigning.

UP polls: Priyanka, Akhilesh greet each other as both cross paths in Bulandshahr
Gandhi was travelling in an open vehicle while Yadav was in a bus repurposed for campaigning. Yadav was accompanied by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Both greeted Gandhi from the roof of their vehicle while she waved at them from her open car in the Jahangirabad area. The supporters from both sides joined in excitedly.

Later sharing the picture of the exchange on his Twitter account, the SP president wrote ''Ek dua salaam~ tehzeeb ke naam.'' The Congress leader also posted a video on Twitter, saying, ''Humari bhi aapko Ram Ram @jayantrld @yadavakhilesh.'' The Congress has not fielded candidates against the SP president and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav from the Karhal and the Jaswant Nagar assembly seats respectively.

The SP and the Congress had contested the last assembly elections in 2017 in an alliance.

The Congress leader, who campaigned for her party candidates in Bulandshahr, was seen electioneering atop a tractor in Siyana while braving the showers.

