Germany, USA working jointly on possible sanctions on Russia - Scholz
Germany and the United States have been working closely together to ensure sanctions can be imposed quickly on Russia in the event of a fresh attack on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"It will have very high costs for Russia," Scholz said in a joint news briefing with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
