Left Menu

Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him

Dbeibah has repeatedly said the transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) that he heads remains valid despite the collapse in December of a planned election process, and has rejected moves by the parliament to take control of it. "I will not allow new transitional periods.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 09-02-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 02:34 IST
Libyan PM says he will defy parliament move to replace him
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said he would defy a planned vote in parliament to replace him on Thursday, raising the prospect of two rival governments running in parallel. Dbeibah has repeatedly said the transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) that he heads remains valid despite the collapse in December of a planned election process, and has rejected moves by the parliament to take control of it.

"I will not allow new transitional periods. We will not retreat from our role in government that we pledged to the people until elections are achieved," Dbeibah said in a speech on Tuesday. At stake is a U.N.-backed peace process including a ceasefire that has held since summer 2020, with rival armed forces mobilising in Tripoli over recent weeks.

The parliament, which was elected in 2014 and mostly sided with eastern forces during the civil war, has called the GNU invalid and on Monday adopted a new roadmap including a new interim government before elections next year. The U.N. Libya adviser and Western powers have said they still recognise the GNU and have urged Libya's competing factions and political institutions to prioritise early elections rather than a new transitional period.

Libya has had little peace or stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and was split after 2014 between warring camps in east and west, each with its own government. Dbeibah was installed as prime minister through a U.N.-backed peace process on the understanding his government would oversee the run-up to presidential and parliamentary elections in December that would create a more lasting administration.

However, he reneged on a pledge made when he was appointed prime minister that he would not run in the December election and his candidacy was one of the main controversies that eventually brought the process to collapse. Dbeibah on Tuesday said he had started consultations to begin a new election process in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022