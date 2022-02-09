Left Menu

President Kovind to inaugurate new hall at Mumbai Raj Bhavan on Feb 11

The work of constructing the new hall began in 2019 and was completed in December last year after facing a few delays due to COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:48 IST
President Kovind to inaugurate new hall at Mumbai Raj Bhavan on Feb 11
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official statement said. President's wife Savita Kovind, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, state's PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and selected invitees will attend the event, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

The president was scheduled to inaugurate the hall on December 8 last year, but the event was put off following the death of the then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat that day, it said.

The new hall has a seating capacity of 750 individuals as against 225 of the previous one.

The heritage features of the hall have been retained, while a gallery has been constructed to give a sea view from the structure, the statement said. The work of constructing the new hall began in 2019 and was completed in December last year after facing a few delays due to COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022