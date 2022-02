UK's Johnson tells allies he fears for security of Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told allies on Friday evening that he feared for the security of Europe due to the situation in Ukraine, his office said.

He held a virtual meeting with the leaders of the United States, Italy, Poland, Romania, France, Germany, the European Council, the European Commission and NATO to discuss the situation.

"He impressed the need for NATO Allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine," his office said.

