Russia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles on Saturday as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, the Kremlin said.

The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons, the Kremlin said in a statement.

