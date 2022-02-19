Mohali admin told to register FIR after SAD plaint against Kejriwal over video clip

The office of the Punjab chief electoral officer on Saturday directed the Mohali administration and police to register an FIR following a complaint lodged by the Shiromani Akali Dal against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his party over a video clip.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party has accused the Delhi chief minister and his party of violating the model code of conduct by making false and frivolous allegations against it and other parties.

SAD leader and advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler in a complaint lodged with the Election Commission raised an objection to a video uploaded by AAP on social media “to malign the image of the SAD and other political parties in the eyes of the general public”. In a letter to the Mohali district election officer and SSP, the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer said “no party can put any objectionable videos targeting particular political leaders on any prevalent handles on internet” in view of the model code of conduct, which was enforced on January 8. The office said the video clip has not been approved by the state-level MCMC (media certification monitoring committee). It has come to the notice of this office on February 18 that this video was playing on internet platforms, which is “sheer violation of the rule 4.4.2 (B) DONTs (v) of manual on model code of conduct”, the office said.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to register an FIR accordingly as per the legal provisions,” the letter said.

Polling for 117 Assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

