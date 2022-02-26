Send Adityanath to his mutt: Mayawati to voters

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday asked voters to send UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to his mutt, alleging that he nurses grudge against the Muslims and ignored the poor due to his ''casteist narrow-mindedness''.

''Send Yogiji back to his mutt, to his family. He had made big promises but the implementation was negligible. Due to his casteist narrow-mindedness, he ignored the development of the SC/ST community and extremely backward people,'' the former UP CM alleged. ''He didn't focus on the development of the Muslim community and owing to a feeling of enmity towards the Muslims, he made efforts to destroy them after framing them in fake cases,'' Mayawati alleged addressing a rally here.

Adityanath is contesting the elections from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, which will got to polls on March 3, the sixth phase of the elections. Mayawati also accused the BJP of only seeing Muslim mafia in the name of law and order and ignoring the non-Muslim mafia. ''During BJP public meetings, they don't have much to say and claim that they have taken action against some Muslims to maintain law and order. Can't they see non-Muslim mafia at Nepal border? Devipatan is full of such mafia,'' she said. ''They only see criminals from the Muslim community and weaker sections. But they should know that the entire Muslim community cannot be punished for the misdeeds of one person,'' she said. Mayawati alleged that the BJP is only working on ''narrow-minded'' schemes of the RSS. ''Unemployment, inflation and migration of labourers and people from weaker sections has increased due to wrong economic policies of the government,'' The BSP supremo alleged. She said if the BSP returns to power in UP, people will get employment and they won't need to go to other states for it. ''Old pension schemes will be implemented and commissions will be constituted to resolve the issues of people for which they frequently protest. Disputed rules and laws of the Centre and state government won't be implemented. The mafia and criminals will be put behind bars and people framed in fake cases will be freed after a probe,'' Mayawati promised. Mayawati urged people to vote for the BSP, saying, ''The Congress was in the government for many years after Independence. But it ignored SC/ST and the extremely backward classes. They didn't give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Now they act as saviour of the poor people. They did not implement the Mandal commission report.'' ''The SP also did the same after coming to power and the mafia, hooligans and criminals became powerful. I thought the BJP will rectify the mistakes of the SP. But it was no better as SC/ST people remained neglected and exploited. Due to privatisation undertaken by the BJP, the reservation has become meaningless,'' she said.

