Left Menu

Voiced our “concerns” about Russia to India: US State Department

We have discussed our concerns, our shared concerns, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday, when asked about Washingtons reaction after India abstained twice during the UN Security Council vote on Russias attack on Ukraine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:20 IST
Voiced our “concerns” about Russia to India: US State Department
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States enjoys a “close and cordial” relationship with India, a senior official in the Joe Biden administration has said here on Monday, even as he voiced his country's “concerns” to New Delhi about Russia. Last week, India had abstained on a procedural resolution to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

“We have a very close relationship with India. We have discussed our concerns, our shared concerns,” US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday, when asked about Washington's reaction after India abstained twice during the UN Security Council vote on Russia’s attack on Ukraine. India's relationship with Russia is distinct from that the US shares with the latter and that is okay, the Biden administration had earlier said, underlining that Washington has asked every country that has leverage with Moscow to use it to protect rules-based international order. “We have regular engagement with our Indian partners. We have regular engagement with our Emirati partners. We have regular engagement with our European allies and our European partners. So at every level, we are having discussions,” Price explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine last week.

Russia has launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation and sanctions from several countries, including the US. Meanwhile, the US Senate Subcommittee on Near East, Southeast, Central Asia and Counterterrorism has announced a hearing on the country’s policy towards India. The hearing has been scheduled for March 2.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, has been asked to testify before the Senatorial subcommittee on “US Policy Towards India.” PTI LKJ VM VM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022