Turkey's Ayci declines Air India CEO role - Tata spokesperson

Turkey's Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India, a Tata spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India. A Hindu nationalist group close to India's ruling party has called on the government to block the appointment of Ayci as chief executive of Air India citing his previous political links in Turkey, which has strained relations with New Delhi.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:47 IST
Ilker Ayci Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Hindu nationalist group close to India's ruling party has called on the government to block the appointment of Ayci as chief executive of Air India citing his previous political links in Turkey, which has strained relations with New Delhi. A spokesperson for India's Tata, which recently took over debt-laden Air India in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal, confirmed the development, without sharing further details. Calls to Ayci went unanswered.

