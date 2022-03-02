Left Menu

U.S. delegation to Taiwan says collaboration stronger, more expansive than ever

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-03-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 08:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Collaboration between the United States and Taiwan is stronger and more expansive than ever before, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen said during his visit to the democratic island on Wednesday.

Mullen is in Taiwan leading a delegation of former top officials sent by U.S. President Joe Biden. The trip is happening against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

