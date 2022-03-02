Australian prime minister diagnosed with COVID-19

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for COVID-19 but will continue his official duties while isolating.

"I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week," Morrison said in a statement.

He said he would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government's responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia's east coast. He is isolating in his official Sydney residence after testing positive on Tuesday.

A senior minister who works closely with the prime minister said Wednesday that he was also infected.

"I am not experiencing any significant symptoms, only a mild headache," Ben Morton, who assists the prime minister and cabinet, said in a statement. Morton said he would continue working while in isolation in Canberra.

Morrison held a news conference with Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Tuesday in which the government promised USD 50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.

Dutton became the first governing party lawmaker to be infected with COVID-19 during a Washington, D.C., visit in March 2020. He will be required to isolate for a week.

Morrison was among the first Australians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in February last year and has since received two additional doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)