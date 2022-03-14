Left Menu

Germany open to tighter EU sanctions on Russia - Lindner

Germany is open to imposing more European Union sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of achieving maximum pressure on President Vladimir Putin, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday. "Germany's position is clear.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:51 IST
Germany open to tighter EU sanctions on Russia - Lindner
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Germany is open to imposing more European Union sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of achieving maximum pressure on President Vladimir Putin, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"Germany's position is clear. We want maximum pressure on Putin, we want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically," he said before talks in Brussels with his EU colleagues. "We are open to intensifying the sanctions and to acting to prevent possible evasion (of sanctions)."

(Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022