Akhilesh Yadav helps SP supporter who lost poll bet

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav came to the rescue of a party sympathiser who lost his bike in a bet over Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections result.

ANI | Banda (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-03-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 08:33 IST
Samajwadi Party supporter Awadesh, a resident of Banda, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav came to the rescue of a party sympathiser who lost his bike in a bet over Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections result. The SP supporter Awadesh had entered into a bet with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sympathiser, each placing bet with bike and tempo respectively. The SP supporter lost the bet after the BJP retained power in the state.

"After the (poll) result, I handed over my bike...Akhilesh Yadav called me, can't forget the respect with which he treated me; also gave me a chain (ornament) and told me not to indulge in bets," Awadesh told ANI. "Had I won the bet, I would have gotten his (BJP supporter's) tempo, but I lost it...," said the SP supporter.

The BJP emerged victorious, winning 255 seats, in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP won 111 seats and its ally SBSP bagged six constituencies. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could win just one Assembly seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

