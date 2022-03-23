Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.
Shastri, who is a BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, will administer the oath to newly elected legislators.
Shastri has been appointed the pro-tem speaker by the Governor, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said.
Shashtri is an eight-time MLA.
