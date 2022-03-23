Ramapati Shastri appointed UP Assembly pro-tem speaker

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro-tem speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

Shastri, who is a BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, will administer the oath to newly elected legislators.

Shastri has been appointed the pro-tem speaker by the Governor, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said.

Shashtri is an eight-time MLA.

