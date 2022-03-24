EU mulls further sanctions against Russia, Lithuania says

The European Union is talking about further sanctions on Russia but it will take time for the existing measures to show results, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday, adding that there was scope for further sanctions.

"If you want to achieve a result, sanctions take time and the consequences come after a certain time lag," he told reporters as he arrived for a NATO summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)