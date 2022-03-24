Left Menu

EU mulls further sanctions against Russia, Lithuania says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:24 IST
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The European Union is talking about further sanctions on Russia but it will take time for the existing measures to show results, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday, adding that there was scope for further sanctions.

"If you want to achieve a result, sanctions take time and the consequences come after a certain time lag," he told reporters as he arrived for a NATO summit.

