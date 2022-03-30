Left Menu

White House: no executive privilege for Kushner, Ivanka Trump on Jan 6 testimony

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 01:07 IST
The White House will not assert executive privilege for testimony by former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law and former advisers, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, before the Jan. 6 committee, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Bedingfield said President Joe Biden has been clear "the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself."

