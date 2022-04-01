Punjab: AAP takes exception at Congress' MLAs absence in house during resolution on Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday found it “shocking” that some Congress MLAs were absent from the house during the passing of the resolution that sought immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. “The absence of Congress MLAs especially, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during the voting to pass the resolution about giving Chandigarh to Punjab, is shocking and saddening,” the ruling outfit said in a statement. It said that both Congress leaders are known for their “big words”, but “when it actually came to stand by Punjab, its people and their rights, both were absent”. The party criticised the leaders’ absence in the house and said this was the time for all for all political parties to come together and defend the right of their state.

''But it seems that Congress and their loquacious leaders can't see beyond their petty politics,'' the AAP said.

Khaira parried the attack in a tweet and explained his absence. ''I wish to clarify that after participating in the debate today in Vidhan Sabha on the Chandigarh matter I had to be present in PMLA Special Court of Mohali to attend the ED case date,” he tweeted. “I hope AAP while issuing PR (press release) on this should have taken my view point.” Khaira also said the press statement issued by the AAP was factually incorrect as there was no voting on the resolution.

“So where's the question of me and @RajaWarring1 abstaining?” he asked.

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the Union Territory administration and other common assets it shares with the state.

The resolution, moved by Mann, was passed by the House in the absence of two BJP legislators, who earlier staged a walkout.

Except the BJP, whose state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said he doubted the intent behind the move, the resolution found support of all other parties.

Besides AAP, Congress, SAD and the sole BSP legislator in the assembly came out in support of the resolution and dubbed the Centre's move, announced earlier, as ''dictatorial and autocratic.'' The one-day special session had come amid a political row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh.

The Centre has notified the rules. PTI SUN VSD VN VN

