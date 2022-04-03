Left Menu

'This is genocide,' Ukraine's President Zelenskiy tells CBS

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 20:32 IST
'This is genocide,' Ukraine's President Zelenskiy tells CBS
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out a genocide in his country, in an interview on Sunday with CBS's "Face the Nation" news program.

"Indeed, this is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people," Zelenskiy said, speaking through a translator.

"We are the citizens of Ukraine and we don't want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022