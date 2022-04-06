Left Menu

Democratic lawmaker seeks decisive action from India and China on climate change

And so I think that is the right approach because you cant simply solve the problem with just the United States acting alone. And I think its the global approach that well continue with leadership from President Joe Biden, he said.Congressman Jeffries is chair of the House Democratic Caucus since 2019.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 03:00 IST
Democratic lawmaker seeks decisive action from India and China on climate change
  • Country:
  • United States

A powerful lawmaker from the ruling Democratic party on Tuesday sought decisive actions from India and China on addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

“I think what is clear is that for us to deal with the climate crisis comprehensively and with the fierce urgency of now, it's going to involve decisive action by the United States, decisive action by China, decisive action by India; I believe the three largest contributors to carbon pollution across the globe,” Congressman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters at the US Capitol.

Responding to a question on climate change and China during a Democratic party news conference at the US Congress, Jeffries also called for decisive action by the United States and European Union as well.

“And of course, decisive action by the European Union collectively, plus Great Britain. And so I think that is the right approach because you can't simply solve the problem with just the United States acting alone. And a big part of the challenge is China and India, and the European Union in partnership with Great Britain,” he said.

Representing the 8th Congressional District of New York, Jeffries asserted that this is the right approach.

“It's anchored in the factual realities on the ground and in the air and in the soil and in the water across the globe. And I think it's the global approach that we'll continue with leadership from President (Joe) Biden,” he said.

Congressman Jeffries is chair of the House Democratic Caucus since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022