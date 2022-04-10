Left Menu

Pakistan parliament to vote for new prime minister on Monday -acting speaker

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 02:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistani parliament's lower house will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister after it ousted Imran Khan from the premiership in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday, the acting speaking said.

Ayaz Sadiq, presiding over the assembly session in the absence of the ruling party members and its designated speakers, said nomination papers for candidates should be filed by 11:00am local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday.

