Pakistan parliament to vote for new prime minister on Monday -acting speaker

The Pakistani parliament's lower house will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister after it ousted Imran Khan from the premiership in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday, the acting speaking said.

Ayaz Sadiq, presiding over the assembly session in the absence of the ruling party members and its designated speakers, said nomination papers for candidates should be filed by 11:00am local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)