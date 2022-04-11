Left Menu

Indian PM Modi suggests direct talks between Putin and Zelenskiy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he has suggested for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, while adding that he found the situation in Ukraine to be very worrying.

Modi's remarks came before a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. The Indian prime minister said that news about the killing of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine was particularly worrying.

