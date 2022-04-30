TN Governor, CM, political parties extend May Day greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties in the state including the main opposition in the Assembly, AIADMK on Saturday extended their greetings on the eve of May Day.

In his message, the Governor said this is the day (May 1) to celebrate and commemorate all working forces' unique contributions for progress, prosperity and well-being of the society and distinguished services to the country.

''On the occasion of May Day known as International Labour Day as well, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the working people of Tamil Nadu,'' he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

The day is also marked to celebrate and to promote unity and encourage hard work among the working people especially youth, he said.

''Let us pledge ourselves on this occasion to rededicate and devote with hard work in our vision and mission with new viable ideas and innovative technologies to ensure India attains rapid socio-economic development in the next 25 years...,'' Ravi said.

Extending his May Day greetings, Stalin said the DMK government has been working as a 'good friend' of the labour force and has been fulfilling their rightful demands.

Considering the future of the workforce, the DMK has been unveiling various welfare schemes to enhance their livelihood, he said.

Noting that labourers were considered as the backbone in a country's development, the Chief Minister said his government would always function for the welfare of the workforce.

Stalin, in a statement, listed out some of the schemes announced by his government for the benefit of the labour community, including the amendment of a legislation to ensure seating arrangements for salespersons in shops and commercial establishments.

The DMK which stormed back to power in May 2021 announced the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 which was passed in the Assembly in September last year making it mandatory for shops and establishments to provide seating arrangements to employees.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, former chief minister and co-coordinator K Palaniswami, PMK and Left parties CPI and CPI(M) also extended their greetings to the people.

