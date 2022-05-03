France's Macron to speak with Russia's Putin on Tuesday
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone at around midday Paris time (1000 GMT), Macron's office said on Tuesday.
Although the two spoke regularly in the early weeks following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Macron last talked to Putin on March 29. Tuesday's call would take place at the initiative of Macron, and follows a call he held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, the Elysee Palace said.
The conflict in Ukraine has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 56% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll
BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 54.5% Of Vote - IFOP-Fiducial Poll
French prime minister says outcome of presidential vote not clear
French prime ministers says outcome of presidential vote not clear
France's Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine