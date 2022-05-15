ED questions former JMM leader in connection with Pooja Singhal case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday began interrogation of the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer Ravi Kejriwal at its zonal office in Ranchi. Kejriwal was once considered a close aide of the state Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In October 2021, Ranchi police had registered an FIR against him (Ravi Kejriwal) on the complaint of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren for conspiring to topple the Jharkhand government. He was expelled from the party for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities. The ED remand of Pooja Singhal and Chartered Accountant Sumit Kumar will conclude tomorrow (May 16) and will be produced before the court. Besides, ED will also interrogate a few district mining officers.

As per the sources of the ED, they will be further seeking Singhal for connecting other dots. Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC), who had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010.

She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and got suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent Singhal to a five-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier this month, ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, owned by her husband Abhishek Jha. (ANI)

