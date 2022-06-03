Left Menu

Congress govt misusing power to win Rajya Sabha polls: Vasundhara Raje

The MLAs will definitely make both our candidates victorious by rising above the party line, she said.Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will take place on June 10.Congress has fielded three candidates -- Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday accused the Congress government of misusing power to win the elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in the state. She alleged that police are following each MLA which is a misuse of power that never happened earlier.

However, she exuded confidence that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari and party-supported media baron Subhash Chandra, who has filed nomination as an Independent, will win the elections. “The MLAs will definitely make both our candidates victorious by rising above the party line,” she said.

Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will take place on June 10.

Congress has fielded three candidates -- Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari. Fearing poaching by BJP, the Congress is shifting many of its MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur. Around 40 MLAs have been taken to Udaipur in a bus from Jaipur, while four-five MLAs have already reached Udaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

