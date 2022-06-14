1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept officials

The committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.

