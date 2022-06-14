1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept officials
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:32 IST
Country:
- United States
The committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.
The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.
The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.
