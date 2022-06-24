Left Menu

Republican lawmakers sought pre-emptive pardons from Trump over Jan. 6 attack

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 03:05 IST
Republican lawmakers sought pre-emptive pardons from Trump over Jan. 6 attack

Republican members of Congress including Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry contacted the White House to ask for pre-emptive pardons from then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to testimony at a congressional hearing on Thursday.

Brooks advocated for pardons from several lawmakers involved in a December 2020 meeting with the former president and his allies to undermine the validity of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. "Mr. Gaetz was personally pushing for a pardon," Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House of Representatives select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022