Bulgaria expels 70 Russian embassy staff, foreign ministry says
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:53 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had asked Russia to withdraw 70 diplomatic staff by July 3, saying Russia should decrease the size of its embassy to match the Bulgarian representation in Moscow.
"The first reason is reciprocity... Secondly, because of the activity carried out by Russian officials, which was determined by the competent Bulgarian authorities to be incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Canada decries official's visit to Russian embassy event
S-400 defence missile system delivery proceeding well: Russian envoy
What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame
Industrial zone under heavy Russian fire in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor