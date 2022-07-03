Left Menu

Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor

The main demonstration was held at Statue Circle where Hanuman Chalisa was also played on loud speakers.Officials said permission for the demonstration had been granted.Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:35 IST
Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration here to protest the brutal killing of a tailor by two men in Udaipur.

Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organizations attended the demonstration called under the banner of ''Sarv Hindu Samaj'' and demanded the death penalty for the accused. The main demonstration was held at Statue Circle where Hanuman Chalisa was also played on loudspeakers.

Officials said permission for the demonstration had been granted.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. Former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi, former MLA Mohan Lal Gupta, and others were also present at the demonstration. ''We have gathered here to give a strong message that violence and terrorism will not be tolerated in the country,'' a seer told reporters at Statue Circle where a separate stage for them had been set up.

''Huge support extended by the people to this demonstration reflects that Hindus are awakened and united for the sake of the Sanatan Dharma,'' local RSS leader Indresh Kumar said.

People demanded the death penalty for the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

''The killers must get the death penalty,'' Himanshu Gupta, a local youth said.

A senior police official said the demonstration was held peacefully and permission was granted to the organizers.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and a tight vigil had been kept in the area via drones, he said.

It may be noted that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the state after the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022