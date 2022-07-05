Former CPI(M) MLA P Raghavan passes away

Former MLA from Udma Assembly constituency in Kerala and CPI(M) leader, P Raghavan, died at his residence on Tuesday.

He was 77.

Raghavan was undergoing treatment at his home for age-related ailments for some time and passed away at 2 AM on Tuesday, sources said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the former MLA's death and said that the latter had led the party and the LDF in Kasaragod district for a long time.

Raghavan was a member of the CPI(M) Kasaragod district committee and also the LDF district convener, the CM said.

Vijayan said that he has lost a comrade who was at the forefront of labour issues in the district as a CITU leader.

Raghavan, who was elected from Udma constituency in 1991 and 1996, was the director of Dinesh Beedi company and also the president of Bedakam Panchayat.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

