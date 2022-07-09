Priyanka slams govt over SSC GD 2018 recruitment delay
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over protests by SSC GD 2018 aspirants awaiting recruitment as constables in the Central Armed Police Forces, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that they are recruited at the earliest.
The Congress general secretary said the youth undertaking 'satyagraha' for appointment in SSC-GD 2018 recruitment have blisters on their feet, but in the BJP rule, government recruitments have been locked.
''Narendra Modi ji, is there no value for the hard work and struggle of these youth? Listen to them, give an appointment,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and tagged a video of the protesters expressing their plight.
The SSC GD exam happens to be one of the largest recruitment schemes for constables in the paramilitary forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Hindi
- Congress
- Central Armed Police Forces
- SSC GD
- Priyanka Gandhi
ALSO READ
Colombia president-elect firms up congressional allies; handover begins
Indian-American Muslim group praises Congresswoman for resolution against India
Congress, NCP trying to eliminate Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat
SC dismisses Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including then CM Narendra Modi, in 2002 Gujarat riots case.
Agnipath:Telangana Congress seeks withdrawal of cases against protesters